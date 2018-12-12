

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (PCT.L) reported that profit for the six months to 31 October 2018 declined to 131.06 million pounds or 97.94 pence per basic share from 242.73 million pounds or 182.56 pence per basic share last year.



Total income was 142.90 million pounds, down from 254.80 million pounds last year.



The company said that no interim dividend has been declared for the period ended 31 October 2018 nor the periods ended 31 October 2017 or 30 April 2018 and there is no intention to declare a dividend for the year ending 30 April 2019.



