

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), in its Investor Day 2018 on Wednesday, said it continues to deliver on its strategy and to generate profitable growth.



For fiscal 2018, the company expects reported pre-tax income between 3.2 billion Swiss francs to 3.4 billion francs. In fiscal 2017, reported pre-tax income was 1.8 billion francs.



The adjusted profits from Core businesses are expected to be more than 20% higher in 2018 than they were in 2015, with 41% less risk.



The company further said that persistent challenging market conditions have not changed its positive long-term outlook; however the company is mindful of the short term headwinds.



The bank is on track to successfully complete three-year restructuring. Credit Suisse said the actions it has taken and the progress made over the last three years position it well to continue to profitably grow Wealth Management-related businesses, driving Group returns and shareholder value higher, while strengthening resilience in a challenging market environment.



For 2019, the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group AG has approved a buyback of Credit Suisse Group ordinary shares of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs. The bank anticipates a share buyback of at least 1 billion francs in 2019, subject to market and economic conditions.



For 2020, the company expects a similar share buyback programme.



Further, the company said it plans to increase ordinary dividend by at least 5% per annum from 2019 onwards.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX