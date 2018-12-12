

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Studies involving redheads, who make up about 2% of the global population, have always been of great interest. That redheads are more sensitive to pain, require 20 percent more anesthesia than others, and are more likely to be left-handed are some of the fascinating facts about them.



Until now, it was thought that mutations in a single gene called MC1R, which codes for melanocortin-1 receptor, is responsible for the red hair color. But that may not be simple as it is a complex genetic trait.



Researchers at the University of Edinburgh, who analyzed the DNA of a total of almost 350,000 subjects in the UK Biobank study, have identified eight additional genes that are linked to red hair. In addition, the researchers have identified over 200 genetic variants that are associated with blonde hair, many of which are involved in hair growth or texture.



The UK Biobank study is considered the largest genetic study of hair color to date.



The study findings are published in Nature Communications.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX