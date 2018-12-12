

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SuperdryPlc reported that its underlying profit before tax for for the 26 weeks ended 27 October 2018 was 12.9 million pounds a decrease of 49.0% year-on-year. Underlying basic earnings per share was 11.9 pence, compared to 25.8 pence last year.



After exceptional and other items, Group profit before tax at 26.4 million pounds was 190.1% higher than the prior year.



After exceptional and other items, Group profit for the period at 20.2 million pounds was 155.7% higher than the prior year. Earnings per share was 24.7 pence, compared to 9.6 pence in the previous year.



Group revenue increased by 12.6 million pounds to 414.6 million pounds. The increase of 3.1%, on the same period last year, was driven by growth in capital-light channels of Wholesale and Ecommerce, offset by a decline in Retail store sales.



Wholesale growth of 7.8% reflected both the expected moderation of growth rates in this historically rapidly growing channel, together with a slow-down in in-season orders as our partners also saw the impact of the unseasonably warm weather.



Reflecting those impacts and the uncertainty in the remainder of the financial year, the company expects underlying profit before tax to be in the range of 55 million pounds to 70 million pounds.



The company noted that it remains on track to open around 60 new franchise stores in the full year, with a net 33 franchise stores across 22 different markets added to the portfolio in this period. By continuing to invest in infrastructure and ensuring the people, processes and systems are optimised, the company remains on track to achieve profitability by financial year 2021.



The company announced an interim dividend of 9.3 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 25 January 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 21 December 2018.



The Board previously declared a special dividend of 25.0p per share. The special dividend will be paid on 14 December 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 12 October 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX