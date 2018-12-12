

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Go-Ahead Group (GOG.L) said that it has been awarded lot 1 of the 'Augsburger Netze? routes by the Bavarian rail authority and the Baden-Wurttemberg public transport authority.



The network links to three stations that Go-Ahead will be serving from 2019 through its other contracts in Baden-Württemberg.



The company noted that the contract will consist of 56 electrical trains, which will run on a network of 7.4 million train kilometres per year.



Due to commence in 2023, the 12-year franchise is the fifth network that Go-Ahead's Germany company, Go-Ahead Bus and Bahn, has been awarded and will extend our German business to approximately 20 million train kilometres per year. The other contracts start in 2019and 2021.



