

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's industrial production grew in October after a slump in the previous month, figures from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose 0.2 percent from September, when it declined 0.6 percent, which was revised from 0.3 percent. The growth was in line with economists' expectations.



In October, capital good production logged the biggest gain of 1 percent followed by durable consumer goods with 0.4 percent growth. Intermediate goods output rose 0.2 percent, while the production of non-durable goods were flat. Energy output decreased 1.7 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production grew 1.2 percent in October, following a 0.8 percent rise in September, which was revised from 0.9 percent. Economists were looking for 0.8 percent growth.



