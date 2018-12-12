

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production grew in October, due to gains in all sub-sectors, data from the National Institute Of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose by 7.8 percent in October compared to the previous month.



This growth was led by an 11.5 percent growth in the output of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply. Manufacturing rose 7.5 percent and mining and quarrying output increased 5.1 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production rose by 3.5 percent in October.



After working days and seasonal adjustments, industrial production edged up 0.1 percent from the previous month and 5.7 percent from a year ago. Economists had expected a flat reading and a 3.7 percent increase, respectively.



