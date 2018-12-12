

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said Wednesday that its traffic in November 2018 increased 9.7 percent from the year-ago period, on a capacity increase of 10.6 percent.



The airline said its November traffic increased to 4.11 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 3.74 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



The airline flew 4.92 billion available seat miles or ASMs in November, representing a capacity increase of 10.6 percent as compared to the prior-year period when it flew 4.45 billion ASMs.



Load factor for November 2018 was 83.5 percent, down 0.7 points from the year-ago period.



JetBlue's preliminary completion factor for the month was 99.3 percent and its on-time performance was 71.2 percent.



Looking ahead, JetBlue said it now expects fourth-quarter revenue per available seat mile or RASM to range between 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent, compared to the prior range of between 1.0 percent to 4.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX