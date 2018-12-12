

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The investors are keen to see the results of the vote of no-confidence motion in the UK that would decide the future of Prime Minister Theresa May. She has been trying to salvage her Brexit deal and said 'will face the vote with everything I've got.'



The new found optimism in trade war between U.S. and China and bail for Huawei CFO are adding confidence to investors.



Initial cues from U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher at open.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are climbing up.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 216.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 22.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 68.25 points.



U.S. stocks ended Tuesday mixed. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 11.31 points or 0.2 percent to 7,031.83, the Dow dipped 53.02 points or 0.2 percent to 24,370.24 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.94 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,636.78.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for no change from the prior month, when it grew 0.3 percent.



Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for December will be released at 10.00 am ET. The prior Inflation Expectations were up 2.2 percent.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. The prior week's Crude Oil Inventories were down 7.3 million barrels and Gasoline inventories were up .17 million barrels.



10-year Treasury Note auctions will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian markets ended with strong gains on Wednesday. Chinese shared climbed up. Shanghai Composite Index finished 8.06 points or 0.31 percent up at 2,602.15. Hang Seng of Hong Kong added 395 points or 1.53 percent to 26,166.67. China is reportedly cutting tariffs on imports of cars made in the U.S. to 15%, from the earlier levy of 40%.



The Japanese market rallied sharply. The benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 454.73 points, or 2.15%, to 21,602.75. The Bank of Japan's producer prices in Japan were down 0.3% in November, that missed expectations for a decline of 0.1% following the 0.4% increase in October.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended up 77.60 points, or 1.39%, at 5,653.50. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 76.10 points, or 1.35%, at 5,727.30.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 92.24 points or 1.92 percent, the German DAX is gaining 129.50 points or 1.24 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 85.18 points or 1.24 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 102.01 points or 1.18 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.60 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX