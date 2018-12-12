

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With a sharp pullback in gasoline prices offsetting increases in other prices, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing consumer prices came in flat in the month of November.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index was unchanged in November after rising by 0.3 percent in October. The unchanged reading matched economist estimates.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices edged up by 0.2 percent in November, matching the uptick seen in October as well as expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX