Laimonas Devyžis, Chief Financial Officer of Telia Lietuva, will step down as of 1 April 2019

Laimonas Devyžis, Chief Financial Officer of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter 'the Company' or 'Telia Lietuva'), decided to leave the Company as of 1 April 2019 and the Company had already started a selection of a new CFO.

Almost four years ago in March of 2015 Laimonas Devyžis became the CFO of Omnitel and from January of 2016 - Head of Finance at TEO LT, AB (now - Telia Lietuva). Previously he worked as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board at Lietuvos Draudimas.

"Laimonas Devyžis played a key role in merging and transforming Omnitel and Teo into Telia Lietuva. A lot of changes have been implemented under his leadership and that remains highly appreciated. On the other hand, I understand and support his decision to move on with his career outside Telia", says Dan Strömberg, CEO of Telia Lietuva.


Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt


