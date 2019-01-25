

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telia Lietuva, AB, the Lithuanian telecom unit of Swedish telecom company Telia Co. (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK), reported Friday that its fourth-quarter profit dropped 4.9 percent to 13.5 million euros from last year's restated profit of 14.2 million euros.



EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, was 33.1 million euros, an increase of 0.7 percent over prior year's 32.8 million euros.



Total revenue amounted to 96.8 million euros, down 2 percent from restated revenue of 98.7 million euros in 2017.



