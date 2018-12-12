sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

82,32 Euro		-0,76
-0,91 %
WKN: 860853 ISIN: US9311421039 Ticker-Symbol: WMT 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALMART INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALMART INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,38
82,46
18:01
82,38
82,44
18:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING COMPANY
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING COMPANY85,80+2,18 %
WALMART INC82,32-0,91 %