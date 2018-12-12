

COOL VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Walmart and Express Scripts (ESRX) announced an extension to their existing network agreement to provide access to Walmart's prescription services for Express Scripts clients' covered members.



The companies also made a commitment to deliver additional affordable prescription solutions to millions of underinsured and uninsured Americans.



As part of the ongoing relationship, Walmart partners with Express Scripts' to access their unique pricing on dozens of brand-name prescription drugs, and create additional value for its customers.



