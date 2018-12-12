

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) said its licensee Janssen has announced that results from the ECLIPSE study demonstrated that Tremfya or guselkumab was superior to Cosentyx or secukinumab in treating adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis for the primary endpoint of a PASI 90 response at week 48.



According to Janssen, data from the multi-center, randomized, double-blind, head-to-head phase 3 study ECLIPSE demonstrated that 84.5 percent of patients treated with Tremfya achieved at least 90 percent improvement in their baseline Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI) score at week 48, compared with 70.0 percent of patients treated with Cosentyx (p<0.001).



Tremfya is a human anti-IL-23 monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen, and was generated utilizing MorphoSys's proprietary HuCAL technology.



MorphoSys is eligible to certain milestone payments and receives royalties on net sales of Tremfya.



ECLIPSE incorporated six major secondary endpoints that used a fixed statistical sequence procedure to control for multiple comparisons and included both shorter and longer-term analyses. Tremfya(R) demonstrated non-inferiority to Cosentyx in the first major secondary endpoint, with 84.6 percent of patients on Tremfya(R) achieving a PASI 75 response at both weeks 12 and 48 vs. 80.2 percent of those on Cosentyx(R) (p<0.001), however, it did not demonstrate superiority (p=0.062).



Because superiority was not demonstrated for the first major secondary endpoint, p-values for all the subsequent major secondary endpoints were considered nominal.



