

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG) said that it appointed Andy Agg to the Board of National Grid plc as Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 January 2019. On his appointment, Andy will become an Executive Director and a member of the Finance Committee and he will continue as a member of the Group Executive Committee.



Andy has been Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company since July 2018. Prior to this Andy was the UK Chief Financial Officer before becoming Group Tax and Treasury Director in 2016.



