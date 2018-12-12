

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably lower early in the session, shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but remain firmly negative in afternoon trading on Wednesday. Verizon is currently down by 2.2 percent.



The drop by Verizon comes after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on the telecom giant to Equal-weight from Overweight.



Morgan Stanley indicated good news for Verizon is already priced in, noting the stock's outperformance compared to both the S&P 500 and rival AT&T (T) year-to-date.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX