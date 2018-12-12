

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Thursday release November numbers for food prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, food prices were up 0.3 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year.



Australia will see December results for its consumer price forecast; in November, inflation was expected to climb 3.6 percent on year.



Japan will provide November figures for office vacancies in Tokyo; in October, vacancies were up 2.2 percent.



The central bank in the Philippines will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.75 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX