

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) persuaded a U.S. trade agency to consider banning imports of Apple Inc. iPhones that use Intel Corp. chips, according to the reports.



The U.S. International Trade Commission said Wednesday it would take a closer look at a recommendation by a judge in September that an import ban would hurt America's competitive edge in the development of the next generation of mobile technology, known as 5G. It also will look at the judge's finding that Apple infringed one of three Qualcomm patents in the case, though confirmed that two other patents weren't infringed.



The commission said it would issue a final decision February 19. In the meantime, it said it wants answers to the questions of how long it would take Apple to work around the patented battery-saving feature, whether a limited order could be crafted and what national security concerns would be implicated. It also wants more information on Intel's claim it would exit the market for high-end chips if an import ban is implemented.



