

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis announced the European Commission has approved Xolair (omalizumab) prefilled syringe for self-administration, allowing patients with severe allergic asthma and chronic spontaneous urticaria to administer their own treatment.



The company noted that Xolair, which targets immunoglobulin E, is the first and only biologic to be approved in the European Union, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein for self-administration (or administration by a trained caregiver) for the treatment of severe allergic asthma in patients 6 years of age and older that have difficulty in controlling their asthma symptoms and for chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 12 years of age and older who continue to have hives that are not controlled by H1 antihistamines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX