Donnerstag, 13.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

WKN: A0B6WK ISIN: LT0000123911 
13.12.2018 | 08:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Telia Lietuva reporting dates in 2019

We hereby inform that Telia Lietuva AB Group financial results in 2019 will be released according to the following:

  • Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2018 - January 25
  • Annual Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2018 - April 3
  • Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2019 - April 25
  • Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2019 - July 18
  • Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2019 - October 17

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned to be held on 26 April 2019.

88.15 per cent of Telia Lietuva shares are owned by telecommunication company Telia Company AB (Sweden).

Telia Lietuva shares are listed on Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange (ticker - TEL1L). The shares of Telia Company are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchanges.


Darius Džiaugys
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +370 5 236 78 78,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt


