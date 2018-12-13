Telia Lietuva reporting dates in 2019

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2018 - January 25

Annual Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2018 - April 3

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2019 - April 25

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2019 - July 18

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2019 - October 17

We hereby inform that Telia Lietuva AB Group financial results in 2019 will be released according to the following:

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned to be held on 26 April 2019.

88.15 per cent of Telia Lietuva shares are owned by telecommunication company Telia Company AB (Sweden).

Telia Lietuva shares are listed on Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange (ticker - TEL1L). The shares of Telia Company are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchanges.