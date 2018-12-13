

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK) reported earnings before tax of 972 million euros for the year ended 30 September 2018 compared to 1.08 billion euros, prior year. Underlying EBITA declined 4.1% to 1.15 billion euros. Underlying earnings per share was 1.17 euros compared to 1.14 euros.



Fiscal year turnover improved 5.3% to 19.52 billion euros from 18.53 billion euros, previous year.



The Group reiterated guidance of at least 10% CAGR in underlying EBITA for the three years to fiscal 2020. In the nearer term, the Group expects to deliver at least 10% underlying EBITA growth in fiscal 2019.



The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board recommended a dividend of 72 cents per share in respect of the financial year 2018. The shareholders who held relevant shares at close of business on 12 February 2019 will receive the dividend on 15 February 2019 and holders of depositary instruments will receive the dividend on 26 February 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX