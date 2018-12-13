

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars climbed against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, as Asian shares followed Wall Street higher, after positive developments on U.S.-China trade talks and news that U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May sustained a no-confidence vote by the Conservative Party.



Sentiment bolstered after China adopted more measures to reach US demands to open its markets.



May is heading to Brussels to attend the European Union summit after surviving a vote of confidence by Conservative MPs.



After yesterday's confidence vote, May has vowed to deliver the Brexit 'people voted for' and also assured that she would seek legal and political assurances from EU leaders on the Irish backstop.



Data from Statistics New Zealand showed that New Zealand food prices fell a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in November, following the 0.3 percent increase in October.



On a yearly basis, food prices climbed 0.4 percent after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous month.



The aussie spiked up to weekly highs of 0.7243 against the greenback and 82.16 against the yen, off its early lows of 0.7212 and 81.69, respectively. The next possible resistance for the aussie is seen around 0.74 against the greenback and 84.00 against the yen.



The aussie rose to 1.5704 versus the euro, from an early 2-day low of 1.5765. The aussie is poised to find resistance around the 1.55 level.



The aussie reversed from an early low of 0.9629 against the loonie, rising to a 2-day high of 0.9670. If the aussie rises further, 0.98 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



The kiwi edged up to 0.6879 against the greenback and 78.03 against the yen, from its early lows of 0.6842 and 77.53, respectively. On the upside, 0.70 and 80.00 are possibly seen as the next resistance levels for the kiwi against the greenback and the yen, respectively.



Reversing from an early low of 1.6613 against the euro, the kiwi rose to 1.6533. The kiwi is seen finding resistance around the 1.63 level.



The kiwi bounced off to 1.0525 against the aussie, from an early low of 1.0550. Next key resistance for the kiwi is seen around the 1.04 region.



Looking ahead, Swiss producer and import prices for November are due in the European session.



At 3:30 am ET, the Swiss National Bank's interest rate decision is due. Economists expect the interest rate on sight deposits to be retained at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor to be kept unchanged between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.



At 7:45 am ET, the European Central Bank announces its decision on interest rate. Economists expect to keep the main refi rate at a record low of zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent.



In the New York session, Canada house price index for October, U.S. export and import prices for November and weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 8 are scheduled for release.



