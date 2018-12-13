

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of Swiss producer and import prices for November at 3:15 am ET Thursday, the franc changed little against its major counterparts.



The franc was trading at 1.1294 against the euro, 1.2548 against the pound, 114.36 against the yen and 0.9918 against the greenback around 3:17 am ET.



At 3:30 am ET, the Swiss National Bank's interest rate decision is due. Economists expect the interest rate on sight deposits to be retained at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor to be kept unchanged between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX