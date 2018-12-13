

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) will shut down smartphone production in the Chinese city of Tianjin as a plunge in sales keeps much of the factory's capacity idle, according to the reports.



Handset production will end December 31 at the plant, which also makes other electronic devices and has a staff of about 2,000, according to the reports. Workers have been informed of the decision, but arrangements for those who may lose their jobs have not been announced.



The reports noted that the company will continue making smartphones at another Chinese plant, in the Guangdong Province city of Huizhou.



