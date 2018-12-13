

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced all its customers in the U.S. can enjoy free shipping through December 18 with no minimum purchase. A majority of Prime members in the U.S. have access to free one-day shipping or faster.



Also, the company announced that Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery and Prime FREE One-Day Shipping expanded in the current year to more than 10,000 cities and towns coast-to-coast. Plus, Prime members in more than 30 cities have access to free ultrafast delivery through Prime Now.



Cem Sibay, Vice President, Amazon Prime, said: 'Any customer can sign up or try Prime for free for 30-days to experience the best of shopping and entertainment from Amazon over the holidays.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX