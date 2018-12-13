

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said early Thursday it is investing $1 billion to build a new campus in North Austin, as a part of its plans to expand its operations in Austin. Apple also said its new, 133-acre campus will initially accommodate 5,000 additional employees, with the capacity to grow to 15,000.



Jobs created at the newest campus, which will less than a mile from its existing facilities, will comprise a broad range of functions, including engineering, R&D, operations, finance, sales and customer support.



In addition, the company said it would expand in cities like Pittsburgh, New York and Boulder, Colorado over the next three years, and also establish new sites in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City.



Apple plans to invest $10 billion in US data centers over the next five years, including $4.5 billion this year and next. As announced in January, the company is on track to create 20,000 jobs in the U.S. by 2023.



