

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - G4S (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) announced that it is reviewing options for the separation of the Group's Cash Solutions businesses, following the establishment of the Global Cash Solutions division on 1 January 2018. The Group said the review of separation options has commenced and is expected to be completed during 2019. An update will be provided with the Group's full year results in March 2019.



G4S Group CEO, Ashley Almanza, said: 'The implementation of our new organisation structure in January this year enables us to consider this separation in order to enhance the strategic, commercial and operational focus of both Secure Solutions and Cash Solutions. Our aim is to establish two strong, independent businesses that are able to take advantage of their leading market positions and excellent service offerings to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX