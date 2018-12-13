

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - METRO AG reported profit from continued operations of 458 million euros in financial year 2017/18, amounting to 79 million euros more than the profit for the previous year's period. Reported EPS from continued operations was 1.25 euros compared to 0.99 euros.



METRO AG increased like-for-like sales in the financial year 2017/18 by 0.7%. From continuing operations, sales like-for-like were up 1.3%, for the period. Due to negative currency effects, reported sales decreased by 1.6% to 36.5 billion euros.



In the financial year 2018/19, METRO expects to see an increase in overall sales in the range of 1 - 3%. METRO equally expects an increase in like-for-like sales in the range of 1 - 3%. EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions is expected to decrease by around 2 - 6 %.



A dividend of 0.70 euros per share will be proposed at the annual general meeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX