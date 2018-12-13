

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corp. (BLL) announced an agreement to sell its metal beverage packaging facilities in China to ORG Technology Co. Ltd., a Chinese metal packaging company, for approximately $225 million total transaction consideration. The company said the proceeds from the sale will support its ongoing global growth initiatives and multi-year share repurchase program. The deal will have an immaterial effect on Ball's 2019 goals of $2 billion of comparable EBITDA and free cash flow in excess of $1 billion.



Ball will continue to serve the other parts of Asia from its wholly owned Myanmar facility and joint ventures located in Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea and Taiwan.



