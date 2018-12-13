

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank announces its decision on interest rate. Economists expect the central bank to keep the main refi rate at a record low of zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro retreated against the franc, it held steady against the pound, the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.1377 against the greenback, 129.05 against the yen, 1.1283 against the franc and 0.8981 against the pound as of 7:40 am ET.



