

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) said that that it is confident in its plan for double-digit earnings growth in 2019 of $6 to $7 per share with both top-line growth and margin expansion. The company noted that its pipeline of commercial initiatives and brand momentum drive its expectations for 4 to 6 percent revenue growth in 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.70 per share for 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Delta said that it will highlight its long-term business strategy and 2019 financial targets at the company's annual Investor Day.



The leadership team will discuss expectations for 2019 profits above $5 billion for a fifth consecutive year, driven by revenue growth and margin expansion, with a 15 percent after-tax return on invested capital; top-line growth in 2019 of 4 to 6 percent, driven by an increasingly diverse revenue stream, premium product mix, and a pipeline of initiatives.



'Delta has a great runway of opportunity as we continue to provide superior travel experiences and industry-leading reliability for our customers' said Glen Hauenstein, Delta's President. 'Our pipeline of commercial initiatives and brand momentum drive our expectations for 4 to 6 percent revenue growth in 2019.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX