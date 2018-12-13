sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

57,05 Euro		+0,73
+1,30 %
WKN: 893113 ISIN: FR0000131906 Ticker-Symbol: RNL 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RENAULT SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,05
57,25
17:48
57,06
57,23
17:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RENAULT SA
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RENAULT SA57,05+1,30 %