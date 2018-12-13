

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following three-year and ten-year note auctions earlier this week, the Treasury Department finished off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday, attracting average demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.165 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.



Last month, the Treasury sold $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 3.418 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.06.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.30.



Today's thirty-year bond auction came after the Treasury sold $38 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday and $24 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX