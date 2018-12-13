

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher early in the sessions, shares of Ciena Corp. (CIEN) have given back some ground but remain firmly positive in late-day trading on Thursday. Ciena is currently up by 8.9 percent after reaching an eleven-year intraday high.



The early rally by Ciena came after the networking equipment maker reported better than expected fiscal fourth quarter results and announced a new $500 million stock repurchase program.



Ciena reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share on revenues of $899.4 million, while analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share on revenues of $860.5 million.



