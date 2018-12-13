

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $767 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $640 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $34.31 billion from $31.12 billion last year.



Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $767 Mln. vs. $640 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.73 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q1): $34.31 Bln vs. $31.12 Bln last year.



