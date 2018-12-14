

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - An index of business and manufacturing sentiment in Japan was steady in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Bank of Japan said in its quarterly Tankan Survey.



The large manufacturing index was unchanged with a score of +19, beating expectations for +18. The outlook came in at +15, shy of forecasts for +17 and down from +19 in the previous three months.



The large non-manufacturing index came in at +24, topping forecasts for +21 and up from +22. The outlook was at +20, in line with forecasts and down from +22.



All industry capex is seen higher by 14.3 percent, beating forecasts for 12.8 percent and up from 13.4 percent in the three months prior.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX