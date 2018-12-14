

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) reportedly said Chinese ban on sales of the iPhone will force it to settle a long and bitter licensing battle with Qualcomm Inc.



Apple was responding to a Chinese court that ruled this week Apple infringed two Qualcomm patents and issued injunctions against the sale of six older versions of the iPhone.



Apple, which has filed a request for consideration, argued the decision harms China's interests by potentially raising the royalties and fees that phonemakers pay Qualcomm.



'Apple will be forced to settle with the Respondent, causing all mobile phone manufacturers to relapse into the previous unreasonable charging mode and pay high licensing fees, resulting in unrecoverable losses in the downstream market of mobile phones,' the iPhone maker reportedly said in the December 10 filing to the court.



