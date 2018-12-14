

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The commodity currencies such as Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars slipped against their major opponents in the Asian session on Friday amid risk aversion, as weaker-than-expected Chinese data triggered worries about a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.



China's industrial output and retail sales growth for the month of November missed expectations, reinforcing worries about a slowdown in the world's second largest economy amid trade tensions with the U.S. China's retail sales grew at the weakest pace since 2003, while industrial output grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years.



Data the National Bureau of Statistics showed that China industrial production grew 5.4 percent year-on-year in November, lower than the 5.9 percent forecast by economists.



Retail sales climbed 8.1 percent on year, falling short of forecasts for a gain of 8.8 percent.



The aussie slipped to a 3-day low of 81.43 against the yen, from a high of 82.13 hit at 5:00 pm ET. The aussie is likely to find support around the 80.00 region.



The Australian currency weakened to 4-day lows of 0.7179 against the greenback, 1. 5822 against the euro and 0.9598 against the loonie, off its early highs of 0.7228, 1.5711 and 0.9650, respectively. The next possible support for the aussie is seen around 0.70 against the greenback, 1.60 against the euro and 0.94 against the loonie.



Reversing from its early highs of 0.6862 against the greenback and 1.6545 against the euro, the kiwi slipped to more than 2-week lows of 0.6791 and 1.6728, respectively. The kiwi is seen finding support around 0.66 against the greenback and 1.69 against the euro.



The kiwi slid to a 4-day low of 77.05 against the yen and a 9-day low of 1.0587 against the aussie, from its early highs of 77.97 and 1.05201, respectively. On the downside, 76.00 and 1.07 are likely seen as the next support levels for the kiwi against the yen and the aussie, respectively.



The loonie followed a similar trend, falling to 1.3373 against the greenback, 1.5191 against the euro and 84.83 against the yen, reversing from its early highs of 1.3346, 1.5158 and 85.12, respectively. If the loonie falls further, 1.35, 1.53 and 83.00 are possibly seen as its support levels against the greenback, the euro and and the yen, respectively.



Looking ahead, PMIs from major European economies are due in the European session.



In the New York session, U.S. retail sales and industrial production for November, business inventories for October and Markit's preliminary services PMI for December are scheduled for release.



