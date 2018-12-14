

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Go-Ahead Group Plc. (GOG.L), a provider of passenger transport services, announced Friday that it has been awarded a contract for the role of Systems Integrator for the Digital Systems Program for Sydney for Transport for NSW (TfNSW).



The Digital Systems Program will replace existing signaling and train control systems with modern, internationally-proven intelligent technology. It enables more trains on the track and therefore a higher frequency of reliable services for passengers of Sydney Trains.



Go-Ahead, as part of the Network Rail Consulting team, noted that this is the first contract that it has won in Australia and its tenth international contract in total.



As well as its UK rail and bus operations, Go-Ahead currently operates in Ireland and Singapore and has won contracts in Norway and Germany.



Through its Thameslink network, Go-Ahead was the first operator in the world to operate passenger services using Automatic Train Operation or ATO over a European Train Control System or ECTS signaling system. This expertise will be applied by Go-Ahead in this contract.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX