

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - New passenger car registrations in the European Union declined for a third straight month in November, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, or ACEA, said Friday.



Demand for new cars fell 8 percent year-on-year following a 7.3 percent slump in October and a 23.5 percent plunge in September.



Ahead of the introduction of the new WLTP emission test regime, car registrations jumped 31.2 percent in August.



Further, the market continued to contract in most EU countries in November, including the five biggest car markets, the ACEA said.



In the January to November period, car registrations grew 0.8 percent from a year ago.



