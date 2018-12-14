sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,66 Euro		-0,07
-0,16 %
WKN: A0JEJF ISIN: GB00B0SWJX34 Ticker-Symbol: LS4C 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,718
45,348
11:14
44,78
45,23
11:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC44,66-0,16 %