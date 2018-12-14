

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) announced that it has increased its stake in LCH Group to 82.6%, having completed the acquisition of an additional 14.6% from certain minority shareholders for an aggregate amount of 424.5 million euros or 382.1 million pounds.



LCH is a leading Rates and multi-asset clearing house that provides risk management capabilities across a range of asset classes, including OTC and listed Interest Rates, Fixed Income, FX, CDS, Equities, and Commodities. With its global reach, LCH works closely with its members and client base from across the world to deliver risk management solutions for existing and new international markets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX