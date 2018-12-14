

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - AirMedia Group Inc. (AMCN) announced that Richard Wu, CFO, had tendered his resignation, effective from December 31, 2018. The Board of AirMedia Group accepted Wu's resignation and appointed Herman Guo, chairman and CEO, as the Interim CFO until a suitable candidate for CFO is identified.



The Board approved a consultancy agreement engaging Wu as a consultant to the company until December 31, 2021.



Herman Guo, CEO, said: 'The company will look for the suitable candidate for CFO during this transition period.'



