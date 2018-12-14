

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the initiation of a Phase 3 program for its 20-Valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or 20vPnC candidate, PF-06482077, for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes in the vaccine in adults aged 18 years and older.



'While the full extent of Prevenar 13 protection of adults is still being realized, we anticipate our 20vPnC vaccine candidate will be the next important step to help protect adults from a substantial invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia burden, including disease caused by serotypes not yet covered by any available conjugate vaccine,' said Kathrin U. Jansen, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Vaccine Research & Development, Pfizer.



