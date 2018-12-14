

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) said that it commenced a cash tender offer for all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of TESARO Inc. (TRSO) for a price of $75.00 per share.



The tender offer commenced today and will expire at one minute past 11:59 P.M., Eastern Time, on January 14, 2019, unless otherwise extended or terminated.



The tender offer and the merger are subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender by TESARO stockholders of at least one share more than 50% of the issued and outstanding shares of TESARO and required regulatory approvals, including the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, having expired or been terminated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX