

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen lashed out at his former employer in an interview with ABC News that aired Friday, claiming the president 'does not deserve loyalty.'



Refuting Trump's claims, Cohen once again asserted that the then-presidential candidate directed him to make 'hush money' payments to two women to help his campaign.



'I don't think there is anybody that believes that,' Cohen said of Trump's denial of the accusations he directed his lawyer to break the law.



'Nothing at the Trump organization was ever done unless it was run through Mr. Trump,' Cohen stated. 'He directed me to make the payments, he directed me to become involved in these matters.'



Cohen pleaded guilty in August to campaign finance violations in connection with the 'hush money' payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had affairs Trump.



'Of course,' Cohen said when asked if Trump knew paying off the two women to help his presidential campaign was 'wrong.'



Cohen said he is angry at himself for giving 'blind loyalty' to Trump, declaring, 'I gave loyalty to someone who truthfully does not deserve loyalty.'



'I am angry at myself because I knew what I was doing was wrong,' Cohen said. 'I stood up before the world yesterday and I accepted the responsibility for my actions.'



'The actions that I gave to a man, who, as I also said in my allocution, I was loyal to,' he added. 'I should not be the only one taking responsibility for his actions.'



While Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for committing a variety of crimes, Trump has repeatedly accused his former lawyer of lying in order to get a reduced sentence.



Federal prosecutors had recommended Cohen serve a 'substantial' prison sentence of 51 to 63 months despite his ongoing cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.



When asked why he should be believed now after lying for Trump for several years, Cohen said, 'I am done with the lying. I am done being loyal to President Trump, and my first loyalty belongs to my wife, my daughter, my son and this country.'



