

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session in the red. After a weak start to the day, the markets managed to pare their losses slightly in the afternoon, despite the weak performance on Wall Street.



Disappointing economic data from China weighed on the markets at the start of the day. Chinese industrial output and retail sales data came in weaker than expected. Reports on industrial production in Germany and manufacturing activity in the Eurozone, France and Germany also contributed to the negative mood among investors.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened 0.64 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.64 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.61 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.54 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.88 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.47 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 1.15 percent.



In Paris, LVMH fell 1.52 percent after it agreed to acquire Belmond Ltd. for an equity value of $2.6 billion.



New passenger car registrations in the European Union declined for a third straight month in November, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, or ACEA, said Friday. Demand for new cars fell 8 percent year-on-year following a 7.3 percent slump in October and a 23.5 percent plunge in September.



Eurozone private sector grew at the slowest pace in more than four years during December, suggesting that the 19-nation economy is set to end this year with a whimper.



The flash Composite purchasing managers' index, or PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, fell to a 49-month low of 51.3 from 52.7 in November, survey data from IHS Markit showed. Economists had forecast a modest improvement in the index to 52.8.



Germany's private sector expanded at the slowest pace in four years during December amid slower growth in manufacturing and services, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday. The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a 48-month low of 52.2 from 52.3 in November. Economists had expected a score of 52.8.



Germany's wholesale price inflation slowed in November, entirely reversing the acceleration seen in the previous month, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday. The wholesale price index rose 3.5 percent year-on-year following a 4 percent increase in October. The measure climbed at 3.5 percent in September.



France's private sector contracted for the first time in two-and-a-half years in December with both manufacturing and services activities falling, , amid widespread reports of disruption to business due to the ongoing Yellow Vests or 'gilets jaunes' anti-government protests, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Friday.



The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, fell to a 30-month low of 49.3 from 54.2 in November. Economists had forecast a moderate decline to 54.



With a steep drop in sales by gas stations partly offsetting notable growth at other stores, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing a slightly smaller than expected increase in U.S. retail sales in the month of November.



The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up by 0.2 percent in November after spiking by an upwardly revised 1.1 percent in October. Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.8 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Reflecting jumps in utilities and mining output, the Federal Reserve released a report on Friday showing a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. industrial production in the month of November. The Fed said industrial production climbed by 0.6 percent in November compared to economist estimates for 0.3 percent growth.



A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed business inventories in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of October. The Commerce Department said business inventories climbed by 0.6 percent in October following an upwardly revised 0.5 percent advance in September.



Economists had expected to inventories to rise by 0.6 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



