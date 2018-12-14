

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) have moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session on Friday, plunging by 9.6 percent. With the steep drop, J&J has fallen to its lowest intraday level in two months.



The sell-off by J&J comes after a report from Reuters said the healthcare giant knew for decades that its talcum baby powder supply contained asbestos.



While J&J insists on the safety and purity of its iconic product, internal documents examined by Reuters show the company's powder was sometimes tainted with carcinogenic asbestos and that J&J kept that information from regulators and the public.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX