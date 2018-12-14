sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,03 Euro		-0,86
-2,05 %
WKN: 878841 ISIN: US17275R1023 Ticker-Symbol: CIS 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,461
40,528
20:03
40,45
40,54
20:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CISCO SYSTEMS INC41,03-2,05 %
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC3,54-1,12 %