sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 15.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,77 Euro		+0,13
+0,31 %
WKN: A0HN5C ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6 Ticker-Symbol: DWNI 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,122
41,532
10:18
41,38
41,57
14.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE41,77+0,31 %