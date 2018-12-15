

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK) announced that its supervisory board unanimously resolved to extend the ongoing appointment of Michael Zahn as Chief Executive Officer for five years until 31 December 2023.



The supervisory board also extend the appointment of Philip Grosse as Chief Financial Officer for further five years until 31 August 2024.



Zahn has been a member of the management board since 01 September 2007 and Grosse has been a member of the management board since 01 September 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX