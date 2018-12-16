

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - India's the National Green Tribunal ruled that Vedanta Ltd. can restart its copper smelter in Tuticorin, which accounts for nearly half of India's output.



The tribunal set aside the Tamil Nadu state government's order to shut Sterlite Copper's 2,50,000-tonne plant, saying it was 'unsustainable'. It also directed the Vedanta subsidiary to spend Rs 100 crore on the welfare of the inhabitants in the area.



The bench, headed by chairperson Justice AK Goel, ordered the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to provide the required permission for opening the smelter within three weeks and directed power supply to be restored.



The tribunal studied the specific reasons given by the Tamil Nadu government and said those weren't sufficient to close the plant.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX